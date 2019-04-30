Home States Telangana

IT exports in State grows by 17% in 2018-19: KTR 

The IT exports in the State have grown by 17 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the previous financial year.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The IT exports in the State have grown by 17 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the previous financial year. TRS working president and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao made an announcement to this effect on Twitter on Monday.

“Delighted with 2018-19 Hyderabad IT sector performance; IT exports have grown by a whopping 17% to Rs 1,09,219 crore and employment has grown by 14.2% to reach 5,43,033. My compliments to the hard working and talented team of IT department ably led by @jayesh_ranjan Garu. Let me also remind us all that we have almost achieved the target that we had set for ourselves of doubling the IT exports in 5 years [sic],” Rama Rao tweeted.    

