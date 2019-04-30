Just 25 ryots clear last hurdle to fight Modi in Varanasi

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Not all the 50-odd Nizamabad turmeric farmers could file their nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Monday, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election to the Lower House. Just about 25 farmers, including six from Tamil Nadu, were successful, sources said.

The turmeric farmers contemplated en-masse filing of nomination papers to raise awareness and make the prime minister take note of their problems, including the absence of minimum support price for their produce and the Centre’s reluctance to set up a turmeric board.

They alleged all of them could not file their nomination papers because the polling staff were unhelpful and intelligence officials and local BJP leaders intimidated them. In a huff, they staged a demonstration outside the collector’s office.

“After crossing several hurdles, about 25 of us filed our nominations in Varanasi on Monday, the deadline to file nominations. All 50 of us wanted to, but the staff there tried to discourage us by heckling at us and taking long while dealing with each of us,” said Telangana State Turmeric Farmers Association president K Narasimha Naidu. The farmers are supporters of the TRS.

‘Officials preventing us from filing nominations’

As many as 50 farmers, including four from Tamil Nadu, reached Varanasi on April 26, and from the day they arrived, intelligence officials tried to prevent them from filing their nomination papers, said Telangana State Turmeric Farmers Association president K Narasimha Naidu.“Among us, 35 farmers were ready with nomination papers, but were unable to pay the nomination fee because they did not get challan forms. Finally, only 25 could file their nominations,” Naidu said, adding that there was something fishy about the situation.

“First, there were attempts to prevent us from filing nomination papers, then, election officials questioned our antecedents, and after that, there was a delay, making it appear as though there was a deliberate attempt to stop us,” he said.

Talking to Express over the phone, Varanasi District Collector and Magistrate Surendar Singh denied the allegations that the farmers were discouraged from filing their nominations. “We have not sent anyone away without receiving nominations. So far, we received 80 nominations, and the details would be disclosed only after preparing a checklist,’’ said Surendar Singh.Meanwihle, two of the six persons from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh filed their nominations.