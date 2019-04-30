Man caught with forged visa at RGIA

HYDERABAD: An air passenger holding a forged visa was arrested by RGI airport police here on Sunday night. The passenger was intercepted by the CISF personnel while clearance and was handed over to police for further inquiry. The passenger was identified as M Prasad (28).According to police, Prasad is a native of Amalapuram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, and is working as a daily labourer.
