Re-verification won’t benefit more than 2,000 students: Officials

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under fire from different quarters, and after being rapped by the High Court, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education may indeed have taken recounting and verification of 3.75 lakh on a war-footing basis. However, experts say, all this could be in vain as the outcome may impact not more than 1,000-2,000 students. As on April 28, nearly 15,000 teachers from government, model, residential and private junior colleges have reported on revaluation duty. With 45 papers currently being processed daily, the entire process is likely to be completed by May 8.

“Every year, around 1,500-2,000 students marks get revised after RC/RV and this year it will be no different. This number is mostly on account of human error,” said a senior official in the Board. However, he added that this would not deter them from conducting the process. “Even if one student is wrongfully failed, it is injustice,” he said.

He also added that though students fail every year, what’s significant is that this time there were mistakes by officials. “Why were teachers given 60 papers to evaluate and who issued these orders?” he asked.

With over 8,000 vacant junior lecturer posts in government colleges, the Board has roped in the services of lecturers from their private colleges as well T Raghunandan, president, Telangana Teachers Federation said that only such lecturers that have more than three years of experience are called by the TSBIE for RC/RV.

Meanwhile, unlike the TSBIE and teachers, parents are not so optimistic. N Narayana, president, State Parents Association said, “By entrusting the process of reverification to Globarena, the committee has made a mockery of the parents’ demands and students who died,” he said.