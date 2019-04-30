Telangana first State to have its own Drone policy

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Cyber city, it is now the turn for Hyderabad to host Telangana Drone City (TDC) very shortly. The proposed drone city, will be a facilitation centre for those private or government organisations who wish to use drones in their work.The drone city is a part of the Drone Policy of the State government, which will be finalised in next two months time. Telangana will be the first state to have its own drone policy in the country.

The proposed drone city will provide best infrastructure, co-working facility and process the applications for the use of drones. “We are also on the job of preparing an online tool for those seeking permission for the use of drones,” sources in IT department told Express on Monday. “The TDC would be India’s leading Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) test and business centre.”

The TDC will have Testing Facility, which would provide access to a free-fly zone where drone manufacturers and service providers can develop better products/services faster, thus creating a competitive advantage. TDC will have Cloud Infrastructure, which will provide cloud services to drone startups. Besides, a co-working space and facilitation cell will be set up.

The government has plans to set up a Drone Management Office or a Drone Institute that will help government departments in procuring services from drone service providers, official sources in IT department said.

To develop the drone industry in the state, the draft policy also proposed to provide 100% reimbursement of SGST for seven years, 25% investment subsidy and other incentives. According to official sources, the global market for drones is projected to be $100 billion by 2020.