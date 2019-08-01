Auto LPG usage grows by 10% in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is one among the fastest transforming city in terms of fuel consumption when it comes to usage of LPG, says Indian Auto LPG Coalition. Availability of Auto LPG supported by government regulations mandating the use of clean fuels has helped Auto LPG to become the most preferred alternative fuel in most southern Indian cities, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, IAC said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition said that the State has witnessed an increase of 10% of sales annually. However, Chennai topped among the southern cities with 15 per cent growth rate in sales. He said, “Several factors have made Auto LPG be the main alternative fuel in southern India. Key among them has been the role of government regulations and mandates in pushing people.”