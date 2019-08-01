Forum for Good Governance requests Telangana Governor to expedite probe in Nayeem case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flagging lapses in the investigation of the killing of gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, alias Nayeem, in an encounter in Shadnagar town on August 8, 2016, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has written a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan requesting expedition of an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). It has also requested while taking action against the police personnel and politicians involved with Nayeem.

The letter questions the Home Minister’s statement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that an amount of Rs 2.95 crore was seized in cash, and goes on to mention, “For the past three years, FGG is pursuing the progress of the case. The latest information received from the IGP in-charge of SIT reveals that an amount of `2.16 crore was recovered.”

M Padmanama Reddy, secretary of FGG, wrote, “Eight criminal cases filed between 2003 and 2005 were closed. After his death, the cases were re-opened. The police was clearly hand in glove with him.”

Citing the example of the famous diary of Nayeem in which he noted the details of the bribes provided police and politicians, the letter says that SIT confirmed the recovery of diary but refused to give details contained in the diary.