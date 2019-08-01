Monsoon rains adjudged ‘normal’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the two southeast monsoon season (June 1 - July 31) having come to an end on Wednesday, the status of monsoon rains in the State was adjudged ‘normal’.Although the state was reeling under a prolonged dry period for weeks after the late arrival of monsoon on June 21, widespread rains across the state over the past week have brought the monsoon rains to normal levels.

Just a week ago, the rainfall deficit between actual monsoon rainfall levels and the historical normal in the state was close to 40 per cent.

Continuous rains since have brought the monsoon rainfall levels to just 17 per cent below normal. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Asifabad district at 546.3 mm (16 per cent above normal for the end of July). According to the definition of India Meteorological Department (IMD), if the actual rainfall is 19 per cent less or above normal, it is considered as normal.

However, according to the IMD, there are still 14 districts where the monsoon rainfall is deficient and in others it is normal.