Schools across Telangana to get fine rice through e-PoS system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will supply fine variety of rice (Sanna Biyyam) to schools through e-PoS system from August 1 onwards, announced Agriculture and Civil Supplies Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday.

As many as 28,623 schools across the State would get the rice through e-PoS this month. Currently, 8.76 lakh students in 3,965 welfare hostels and 23,87,751 in the 28,623 schools are being supplied 1.2 lakh tonnes of rice every year.“The implementation of electronic point of sale (e-PoS) would check irregularities in supply of rice to schools,” Reddy said.