Telangana BJP chief K Laxman questions Asaduddin Owaisi's vote against Triple Talaq Bill

He took strong exception to TRS government maintaining silence on the issue and alleged that the TRS was playing into the hands of MIM leadership.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate the passing of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Parliament in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 31 Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Triple Talaq Act would help in constitutional empowerment of Muslim women of the country,  state BJP chief K Laxman asked  AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi to explain to Muslim community why he voted against the Bill, which was brought for the welfare of Muslim women.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday,  the BJP chief stated that Asaduddin Owaisi by opposing the Act had proved that he was not in favour of providing relief to women of his community. “Let him (Asad) explain to the people why he decided to oppose the bill,” he said.   

Triple Talaq was even banned in Pakistan and many other Islamic countries, and criticising NDA government on bringing an Act against it by AIMIM chief was unwarranted, Laxman said. Blaming MIM for the vandalisation of  Government Ayurveda Hospital and attacking the staff and the Duty Medical Officer (DMO), Laxman alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of MIM leadership. He took strong exception to TRS government maintaining silence on the issue and alleged that the TRS was playing into the hands of MIM leadership. “Who is running the government TRS or MIM. Why no action had been taken against the guilty,” he asked.

Triple talaq bill which is  passed in parliament BJP district unit leaders expecting some hopes on them and planning to use them as a tool for the upcoming municipal elections to attract the community vote bank which is maintained distance from the party in erstwhile Adilabad district  women suffering from Tripple Talaq they get relief and expected that the women vote bank may support them.

‘Asad is not in favour of his community’

The BJP chief, K Laxman stated that  Asaduddin Owaisi by opposing the Act had proved that he was not in favour of providing relief to women of his community

