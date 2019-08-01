Home States Telangana

TRS crosses 50 lakh new members landmark

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao said the party leadership wanted TRS to become the most disciplined organisation in the country.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 11.21 crore to United India Insurance Company, meant to serve as premium for the 50 lakh-odd members that had recently enrolled into the party between June 27 and July 31. The party’s members will get free life insurance from beginning August 1.

“Village and Mandal-level committees will be formed soon. They will be trained accordingly. Some will be invited to Telangana Bhavan for training. We aim for TRS to become the best political in the country, with workers like disciplined soldiers,” he said.

He recalled that TRS has been providing insurance to its members since 2014-15. “If more join in the coming days, we are ready to higher premiums to the insurance companies,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao called on Governor Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call, he said. On a question about the expansion of the Cabinet, he said he was not aware of any new developments.

