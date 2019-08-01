Why not have a new Assembly building: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of HC on Wednesday asked the petitioners why not the State government construct a new Assembly and Council buildings on par with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and other states.

The Telangana State was achieved through a struggle to create its own identity by raising new buildings, the bench observed and asked the petitioner to tell what was wrong with the decision to have a new Assembly. The bench made this observation during the hearing of PILs filed challenging the State’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building.