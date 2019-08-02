Amazon in deal with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand Fulfilment Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: online retailer Amazon is on an expansion drive. The global e-commerce giant on Thursday signed a lease agreement with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country. Amazon’s existing facility at GMR’s Airport City is spread across four lakh sqft and will now be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sqft.

It also operates two more facilities within the city and with the expansion of GMR’s facility, Amazon’s total processing area within Telangana inches up to 8.5 lakh sqft. In June, the company also announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 ft. The facility will pick and store items from producers such as clothes, electronics, consumer goods and pack and ship them to customers.

The expansion of the facility is not only a sign of Amazon’s growing business in the State but also leads to direct and indirect job creation. In all, the three facilities across Hyderabad will have 32 lakh cubic feet of storage space, while the two sorting centres together have one lakh sqft of processing capacity. Amazon has a seller network of about 1.7 lakh.

“With the further expansion of our largest FC, we empower thousands of local sellers to use the local infrastructure,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice-President, Customer Fulfilment (Asia), Amazon. He added that the expansion furthers Amazon India’s commitment to continued investment in infrastructure to match its rapidly expanding business in the State. Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said, the agreement establishes the airport city infrastructure as one of the most reliable Grade-A warehouse developers in the country.