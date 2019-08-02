Hyderabad Police intensifies probe into ex-techie’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have intensified investigation into the alleged suicide of Adapa Aravind who was found hanging at his home on Wednesday. His bank accounts are being verified, said police officials.

Primary inquiries have revealed that Aravind had invested Rs 25 lakh in various QNET schemes and also enrolled about six persons into the chain. Though he has not mentioned anywhere that he incurred losses from the investments, which pushed him into depression, the cops suspect he was depressed as he was under pressure to enrol more members.

He did not leave any suicide note. The police have started verifying his bank accounts and the transactions he performed in connection with investments in QNET and the returns he received, if any, from there. They are also probing the ‘distributor chain’ in which he was working.

Aravind had left a well-paying job in an MNC and joined QNET in 2017, telling his family, that he will “soon buy a Benz car”. Police are in the process of handing over his mobile phone, laptop, details of his bank accounts and documents which can show his association with the company.

“Analysis of the material and verification of several documents needs time and has technical issues involved, which may make it a long process. Based on the outcome and other evidences, the investigation will proceed,” said officials. So far, the role of QNET as the reason behind the suicide has not been established, they said.