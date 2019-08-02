Plea seeking cancellation of Akbaruddin Owaisi's bail filed in special session court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petitioner from the city, Karuna Sagar, filed a petition before the Special Sessions Judge, seeking the cancellation of bail granted to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in a case registered at Nizamabad II Town police station in 2013. Sagar said several cases were registered against Owaisi, who was accused of making hate speech on several occasions.

He said in April, the High Court granted stay in a case from 2012. Later, he claimed, Owaisi violated the bail conditions and was involved in another office. “Police authorities concerned have failed to respond to the representations made for cancellation of bail granted to the accused,” he added and urged the Special Court to cancel the bail.