‘Six lakh new BJP members in Telangana, more coming’, says membership incharge Marthineni Dharma Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After a humongous victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP launched its nation-wide membership drive on July 6 to get more enrollment into the party. In Telangana, the party plans to enrol 18 lakh new members.

Talking about the drive, a senior leader, former MLA and State membership incharge Marthineni Dharma Rao said that so far they have successfully enrolled six lakh members. Talking about the ongoing drive, Rao says that there is a tremendous response to the membership drive.

“Those in the age group of 20 to 30 years are voluntarily enrolling themselves. A total of 1.49 lakh students and youth enrolled voluntarily through online registration,” he added. He said that as many as 7,000 members were drafted for the purpose to enrol people and were given a target to enrol at least 100 members every day.