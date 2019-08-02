Telangana Fisheries Minister Talasani S Yadav complains against his morphed pictures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police in Hyderabad after unknown miscreants allegedly circulated morphed videos of him on social media.

The videos, which allegedly have morphed pictures of Yadav consuming liquor, were circulated on social media. It was after Yadav took notice that he lodged a complaint seeking action. Police said that they would take action on the miscreants by identifying the IP address of the links posted on social media.