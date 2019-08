By Express News Service

SURVAPET : A native of Suryapet district, Yetukuri Mahesh (25), died in a landslide in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. Mahesh, a resident of Gondriyala village, was working at an auditing company in Delhi.

Mahesh had gone to Jammu & Kashmir for a holiday. He was travelling to Chanderkote when his vehicle was caught in a landslide. He is said to have died on the spot.