Third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave on September 27, 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is all set to host the Third Edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) on September 27 and 28, 2019 at the institute’s campus in Rajendranagar. The last date for submitting applications online (for rural innovators, startups and students) is August 30.

The two-day unique conclave will serve as a platform to showcase a wide array of budding entrepreneurs, rural innovators and aspirant startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations, technologies, pitch, and get an opportunity to receive learning and mentoring support.

Being introduced in the memory of late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, RISC-2019 seeks to provide a platform to innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect them with potential funding and network support. The best innovations and startups identified will be awarded cash prizes of one lakh rupees for startups and fifty thousand rupees for innovators,