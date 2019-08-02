TRS not happy with membership drive in Hyderabad, extends date

Home States Telangana

The month-long Bonalu festival in Hyderabad has not been that great for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s membership drive. 

Published: 02nd August 2019

TRS working president KT Rama Rao with party leaders and MLAs from Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The month-long Bonalu festival in Hyderabad has not been that great for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s membership drive. With most of the pink party’s leaders and workers busy with the festivities, they were unable to elicit the response they would have liked from the public. So far, the party has enrolled 50 lakh members in the State, but progress in the city has not been encouraging. 

To review the situation, TRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the party’s MLAs and in-charges from the city on Thursday. Party leaders, including Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, blamed the slow membership drive on Bonalu. They asked for its extension in the city till August 10. Rama Rao agreed to this and instructed party leaders to enrol at least 50,000 members in each Assembly segment. 

Speaking to reporters later, Yadav said that they requested the party working president to tour the city to encourage party workers. Rama Rao is expected to visit Secunderabad segment on August 6. He will later tour Jubilee Hills segment, where enrolment has been quite slow. Meanwhile, Rama Rao told party leaders that there would be no drinking water problems in the city. “Godavari waters have already reached Yellampalli. Tell the people they will have no problem when it comes to drinking water,” he told the leaders. 

KTR helps out PwD

KT Rama Rao on Thursday promised to provide a job to Sandeep Kumar, a person with disability (PwD) who had sought his help on Twitter. He was promised a data entry job in his native village of Maildardevpally in Rangareddy district

