KTR pays visit to Sircilla Area Hospital, pulls up doctors

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after a pregnant woman lost her child, allegedly due to the refusal of service by authorities at the Sircilla Area Hospital, TRS working president KT Rama Rao paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Friday. Taking a serious view of the incident, Rama Rao asked officials from the Health Department why gynaecologists were not interesting in working at the hospital. He also asked why many cases were being referred to the Mother and Child Health Centre in Karimnagar and admonished the doctors for doing so.

Rama Rao told the authorities to take up repair works at the hospital as soon as possible. He spoke to Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, A Shanthi Kumari, to appoint four ‘committed’ gynaecologists to the hospital. He said these doctors needed to have work experience of at least two years.

‘Emphasis on public health’

Rama Rao said the TRS government, ever since it came to power, has been concentrating on public health. “In the past, people were not enthusiastic about coming to government hospitals. Today, the number of people visiting these hospitals is increasing by the day,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA said facilities at the Area Hospital had been improved greatly over the years. He said efforts were on to develop it into a ‘model’ hospital, adding that a new CT Scan machine would be installed soon.

“A new nursing college was opened and a super speciality hospital has been sanctioned. Any issue brought to the notice of officials would be solved without fail,” he said.