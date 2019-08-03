Mega health camp for advocates inaugurated Telangana High Court premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court inaugurated a mega health check-up programme for advocates in the HC premises here on Friday.

It was jointly organised by the HC advocates’ association and Apollo Hospitals. The CJ explained the importance of periodical health check-up for practising advocates. Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad, association president T Surya Karan Reddy, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy and Apollo Hospitals CEO Y Subramanyam were present.