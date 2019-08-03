Home States Telangana

NIT-Srinagar suspends classes indefinitely, KT Rama Rao assures support to Telangana students

Choudhary had tweeted around midnight that in wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Government of Jammu and Kashmir issued a security advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the valley immediately, former minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao said that he has been receiving SOS messages from Telugu students of NIT, Srinagar asking them to be rescued as soon as possible. 

In a tweet, KTR said "Been receiving some anxious messages from Telugu students of NIT, Srinagar as Govt of India has asked for campus to be vacated & asked students to leave immediately Be rest assured, Govt of Telangana will assist you in safe return. Have alerted our officials to reach out & help."

READ| Kashmir on edge as tourists drop off valley radar after advisory

While many congratulated the TRS leader for the swift action, one of the twitteratis, Moin Qazi (@MYQ11) tweeted: "It was going to be a vacation period at NIT Srinagar from 5th - 15th Aug but got blown out of context due to yesterday's order by Govt. Meanwhile, please read this by our DC(district commissioner)"

District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary on Saturday morning tweeted: "We notify when we issue closure order. Our 900+ schools/KVs are open today. Objected to NIT claim of Dist Adm directions to close instt. Citing SM triggered panic among parents they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in campus too."

Choudhary had tweeted around midnight that "In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advise/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication."

Meanwhile, it is evident that there is panic growing in Srinagar, he has also tweeted that "In #Srinagar district we have sufficient stocks of all essentials including food, fuels and medicines. Roads are open, replenishment is routine. People are requested to avoid hoarding and panic shopping."
 

