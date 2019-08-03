Re-postmortem of slain Naxal Linganna conducted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member team of forensic experts conducted a re-postmortem on the body of CPI-ML New Democracy dalam commander Linganna on Friday. They will submit a comprehensive report, along with video footage of the process, to the court by August 5.

Following the directions issued by the High Court, the forensic experts re-examined the body of the slain Naxal at the Gandhi mortuary. Tension gripped the mortuary campus after police denied members of various social organisations entry into the building to observe the proceedings. Police took Telangana United Front (TUF) leader Vimalakka and others into custody as a precautionary measure. In addition to this, forces were deployed on the mortuary premises. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivas Rao monitored the security at the mortuary.

Suspicions over death

Linganna, who had been ‘under ground’ since 1996, had contacted his son a month ago. Linganna’s family alleged that the police had detained him elsewhere and brought him to Gundala in Bhadradri, where he was killed in an alleged encounter.

Hundreds gather to pay homage to linganna

Khammam: The last rites of CPI (ML) New Democracy Dalam commander Linganna was performed at his native village, Rollagadda, on his agricultural fields, amidst intense police bandobast on Friday. After the re-postmortem of Linganna at Gandhi Hospital on Friday, his body was brought to Rollagadda in an ambulance. Villagers, supporters and party leaders gathered in hundreds to take part in the funeral procession. Linganna’s son Haribabu performed his last rites on their fields. State party leaders S Venkateswara Rao, Potu Ranga Rao, and others were present