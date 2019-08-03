Home States Telangana

Telangana seeks national festival status for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

He also urged the Centre to provide jobs to locals in Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:59 AM

File photo of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government urged the Centre to declare Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara as a national festival. State Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar met several Union ministers in this regard in Delhi on Friday.

Later speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital, he said that around one crore people would participate in the world’s biggest tribal festival Sammakka-Saralakka. This festival should be declared as a national festival and the Central government should release funds for the festival. This should be treated as Girijan Kumbha Mela, the minister said.

Eshwar also wanted the Central government to help the tribal schools in Telangana. “The Centre should set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Peddpalli and Navodya school in Jagtial,” he said. Eshwar said that a performing State like Telangana should be encouraged further by the Central government.

He also urged the Centre to provide jobs to locals in Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory. Those who lost lands under Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory should be provided relief and rehabilitation package by the Centre, Eshwar demanded.

