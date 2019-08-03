Home States Telangana

This Karimnagar village celebrates 200 days of singing national anthem

Under the aegis of the Nitya Janaganamana Committee, the villagers will mark 200 days of singing the national anthem every day on August 13.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

People of Gopalraopet village sing the national anthem at village crossroads (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IN a bid to instil patriotism in the younger generation, residents of Gopalraopet village in Ramadugu Mandal have been conducting a recitation programme of the national anthem every day, for the last seven months. Every morning at 9 am, the residents gather at the village crossroads and sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram.

Under the aegis of the Nitya Janaganamana Committee, the villagers will mark 200 days of singing the national anthem every day on August 13. The committee is headed by one, Mahipal Reddy, who recently returned from the Gulf and launched the programme in the village. When asked why he started such a programme, Mahipal says, “Patriotism is on the decline in the country, especially in the younger generation. Most people cannot recite the national anthem or Vande Mataram anymore. Daily practice will help improve this.”According to Mahipal, the programme was received quite enthusiastically by the villagers. “We have also requested the owners of commercial establishments to just stand up in honour of the national anthem since they cannot make it to the crossroads,” he adds.

When the programme completed 110 days of running successfully, the villagers invited Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy to participate in the celebrations. To mark the 200th day, they are now inviting collector Sarfaraz Ahmed. “On August 13, we have invited the district collector Sarfaraz Ahmed for the day Janaganamana programme will complete 200 days,” said Mahipal. Inspired from Gopalraopet, the nearby village of Namapur has also started a daily singing programme of the national anthem.

Voluntary social work

The Nitya Janaganamana Committee is a voluntary organisation headed by Gulf-returned Edavelli Mahipal Reddy. Every morning at 9 am, the committee conducts the 'singing of the national anthem' programme at the village crossroads. The committee has also been conducting another social activity on Friday wherein it distributes cloth bags to the villagers at the weekly market. This is done in a bid to cut down the use of plastic in the village

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopalraopet village Ramadugu Mandal Nitya Janaganamana Committee plastic use in village patriotism in village
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp