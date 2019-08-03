TSWREIS students launch second payload

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after successfully launching its first payload into the stratosphere, the students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) added another feather to their caps by launching a second payload to measure atmospheric pollutants.

The payload, SWAEROSAT-2, was launched successfully in a high altitude balloon, in collaboration with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad, from their campus at 2.35 am on Thursday.

While the launch of the first payload involved 15 students, the second one was done by a team of two students, along with scientists from TIFR, who build it within a week. “This is an experimental payload built to study atmospheric pollutants, like, methane gas and carbon monoxide, in addition to radiation and temperature levels. We will compare the results of both SWAEROSAT-1 and SWAEROSAT-2 to get an understanding of the radiation and temperature levels,” said students involved in the experiment.