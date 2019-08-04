14 farm labourers, including 12 women, killed in road accident in Telangana's Mahabubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR (Telangana): In a ghastly road accident, 14 farm labourers, including 12 women ,died after a speeding truck hit their seven-seater auto-rickshaw at Kothapalli in Midgil mandal on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, 12 labourers died on the spot while two others died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Another woman farm labourer is battling for her life.

The victims, who belonged to Kothapalli and Bhogya Thada, were returning home after work at the farm when the tragedy took place. The truck was going towards Jadcherla from Kalwakurthy.

According to locals, the road where the accident took place, was repaired recently, following which some vehicles started zooming by in high speed.

The road also takes a sharp bend, making it difficult to spot vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

The truck driver tried to escape with the truck, but the police stopped the truck in time and detained the driver. The police seized the truck and suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

District SP Rema Rajeshwari reached the accident spot and an investigation is underway.

12 of the 14 victims were identified as: Salamma (50), Vadde Chennaiah (50), Katika Balamani (45), Bandari Yellamma (45), Rangula Shiva Leela (40), Chandramma (45), Bollepogu Venkat Amma (45), Nachani (40), H.Venkatamma (35), Sevya (30), Chandi (35), and Shivaji Nayak.

