Former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy is TRS nominee for legislative council bypoll

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday cleared the name of Gutha Sukhender Reddy and directed him to file nomination papers

Published: 04th August 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP and Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy is the TRS candidate for the ensuing by-election to the State Legislative Council.  The byelection will be held to the seat under MLAs quota, following the disqualification of K Yadava Reddy.

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday cleared the name of Gutha Sukhender Reddy and directed him to file nomination papers. Sukhender Reddy was elected from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket in 2014. Later, he joined the TRS. 

As his name was cleared for MLC elections, Gutha resigned as Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman on Saturday. 

As the ruling TRS has the required strength in the State Assembly, Gutha is expected to be elected unopposed and if elected, his term would end on June 3, 2021.

The 65-year-old Gutha started his political career with Janata Party. Later, he joined TDP. He was first elected as MP from Nalgonda on TDP ticket in 2009.

In 2004 elections, he contested from Nalgonda Assembly seat on TDP ticket but was defeated by Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. Later, he joined the Congress and won as MP again in 2009 and 2014. Guha's name was also tipped for Cabinet post if KCR takes up the expansion of the Cabinet.

