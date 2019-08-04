Home States Telangana

Hyderabad man arrested for kidnapping slapped with rape charge

After kidnapping the woman from Hayathnagar, Ravi drove her to Kadapa under the pretext of obtaining signature of DFO. From Kadapa, he took her to Kurnool and Prakasam.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ithem Ravi Shekar, who has been accused of kidnapping a pharmacy student from Hayathnagar on July 23, had also sexually assaulted her multiple times in the car that he used to kidnap her. The kidnap case which was earlier registered against Ravi has now been altered with rape charges.

Ravi coerced her into silence during the one week she was with him. He told her that he was in touch with her parents and forced her to stay with him under the pretext of providing her with a government job. Once she began asking him to let her talk to her parents, he abandoned her at a market area in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.  From there, the victim left for Addanki and boarded a bus to Hyderabad.

After kidnapping the woman from Hayathnagar, Ravi drove her to Kadapa under the pretext of obtaining the signature of DFO. From Kadapa, he took her to Kurnool and Prakasam. He stopped near secluded places, forest areas, and petrol bunks and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle. They stayed in the vehicle for the whole week. The kidnapper never allowed the victim to step out of the vehicle. While police teams were searching for him, he along with the woman, came to Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on July 29 and extorted cash and jewellery from a fertiliser shop’s owner.

Police recovered four mobiles, SIM cards, two gold rings, one silver ring and Rs 47,000 cash from Ravi, and sent him on remand.

The police said that Ravi has a long list of cases against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has twice escaped from prison escort during his previous arrests and has been involved in as many as 56 cases in the two Telugu states.

