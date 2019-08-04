Home States Telangana

Inflows into Srisailam, Almatti reservoirs continue to rise steadily

The inflows into Narayanapur dam were 2,40,135 cusecs and 2,26,010 cusecs in Jurala and Srisailam dam was getting 2,18,947 cusecs.

Published: 04th August 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

An expanding River Godavari continues to flood its banks in Dommugudem on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / BELAGAVI: With water being released copiously from upstream reservoirs on the Krishna river, inflow into the Srisailam reservoir in Andhra Pradesh has been steadily increasing and officials are expecting more inflows in the next one week. As against its full storage capacity of 215 tmcft,  Srisailam has already has 71 tmcft water till 5 pm on Saturday. With heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the inflows would continue for one more week, officials said.

The inflows into Narayanapur dam were 2,40,135 cusecs and 2,26,010 cusecs in Jurala and Srisailam dam was getting 2,18,947 cusecs.According to Central Water Commission (CWC) report that  due to the rains in Maharashtra and rise in water levels in River Krishna and its tributaries. With regard to Godavari basin, the CWC stated that, due to heavy rains in South Chhattisgarh, rivers Taliperu and Indravathi are rising.

Srisailam reservoir is getting inflows of around 6,000 cumecs and is expected to receive another 6,000 cumecs in the next 3-4 days which will increase the storage by approximately 50 to 60 tmcft from the present level. Water is being released from all major dams like Almatti, Narayanapur and the  water thus released has been flowing down into the Jurala project.

Rivers near border areas cross danger mark

Even as water level at Almatti dam is merely centimetres short of touching the maximum mark, Deputy Commissioner of Sangli district, Maharashtra, which is home to the Koyna dam, has sounded alert. The Karnataka government has been urged to maintain the Almatti level at 518 metres to avoid flooding of Krishna banks. Heavy downpour in the Krishna river basin towards border areas of Karnataka State continued on Saturday, creating trouble for people. Krishna, Doodhganga and Vedganga rivers have crossed the danger mark in Chikkodi, Athani and Raibag taluks. A total of 2,05,118 cusecs of water was released from reservoirs of Maharashtra due to which a total of 16 bridges were flooded in Karnataka.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna river Srisailam reservoir Jurala Srisailam dam Telangana rivers Telangana reservoirs
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp