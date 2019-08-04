Inflows into Srisailam, Almatti reservoirs continue to rise steadily

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / BELAGAVI: With water being released copiously from upstream reservoirs on the Krishna river, inflow into the Srisailam reservoir in Andhra Pradesh has been steadily increasing and officials are expecting more inflows in the next one week. As against its full storage capacity of 215 tmcft, Srisailam has already has 71 tmcft water till 5 pm on Saturday. With heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the inflows would continue for one more week, officials said.

The inflows into Narayanapur dam were 2,40,135 cusecs and 2,26,010 cusecs in Jurala and Srisailam dam was getting 2,18,947 cusecs.According to Central Water Commission (CWC) report that due to the rains in Maharashtra and rise in water levels in River Krishna and its tributaries. With regard to Godavari basin, the CWC stated that, due to heavy rains in South Chhattisgarh, rivers Taliperu and Indravathi are rising.

Srisailam reservoir is getting inflows of around 6,000 cumecs and is expected to receive another 6,000 cumecs in the next 3-4 days which will increase the storage by approximately 50 to 60 tmcft from the present level. Water is being released from all major dams like Almatti, Narayanapur and the water thus released has been flowing down into the Jurala project.

Rivers near border areas cross danger mark

Even as water level at Almatti dam is merely centimetres short of touching the maximum mark, Deputy Commissioner of Sangli district, Maharashtra, which is home to the Koyna dam, has sounded alert. The Karnataka government has been urged to maintain the Almatti level at 518 metres to avoid flooding of Krishna banks. Heavy downpour in the Krishna river basin towards border areas of Karnataka State continued on Saturday, creating trouble for people. Krishna, Doodhganga and Vedganga rivers have crossed the danger mark in Chikkodi, Athani and Raibag taluks. A total of 2,05,118 cusecs of water was released from reservoirs of Maharashtra due to which a total of 16 bridges were flooded in Karnataka.