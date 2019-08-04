KCR urges ITC to establish food-processing units in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with senior government officials, met ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. Rao asked ITC to join hands with the State government to establish food-processing industries in the State.

Rao stressed the need for food-processing units so as to help farmers get better prices for their products and get consumers to access to unadulterated and high-quality products.

At the meeting, the chief minister also congratulated ITC after Puri informed him that the work on one such food-processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district is nearing completion. Puri added that it would become functional sometime within the next three months.

Talking about the government’s plans, Rao said, “Our government has an aim to launch food processing units on a large scale to see those producers get a suitable price for what they have to sell and the consumer gets unadulterated food grains.”

He also said that to achieve this goal, major players such as ITC, which have considerable experience in the field, needed to come forward. “There are four-and-a-half lakh women self-help groups in the State. The services of the women should be utilised to procure raw material and other works for the establishment of the food-processing units,” said Rao.