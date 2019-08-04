Home States Telangana

KCR urges ITC to establish food-processing units in Telangana

Rao stressed the need for food-processing units so as to help farmers get better prices for their products and get consumers to access to unadulterated and high-quality products.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with senior government officials, met ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. Rao asked ITC to join hands with the State government to establish food-processing industries in the State.

Rao stressed the need for food-processing units so as to help farmers get better prices for their products and get consumers to access to unadulterated and high-quality products.

At the meeting, the chief minister also congratulated ITC after Puri informed him that the work on one such food-processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district is nearing completion. Puri added that it would become functional sometime within the next three months.

Talking about the government’s plans, Rao said, “Our government has an aim to launch food processing units on a large scale to see those producers get a suitable price for what they have to sell and the consumer gets unadulterated food grains.”

He also said that to achieve this goal, major players such as ITC, which have considerable experience in the field, needed to come forward. “There are four-and-a-half lakh women self-help groups in the State. The services of the women should be utilised to procure raw material and other works for the establishment of the food-processing units,” said Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri ood-processing plant at Manoharabad fmcg in telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp