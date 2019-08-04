Telangana Governor Narasimhan calls for affordable medical education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan, speaking at the launch of GVK EMRI’s Emergency Care Simulation Complex on Saturday, appealed to Minister of Health Etela Rajender and Minister of Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development Malla Reddy to consider reducing the cost of medical education for Telangana’s students, especially for those in the private sector.

Commending the simulation complex to educate paramedics in emergency care, Narsimhan said, “While medical technology has reached new heights, the pattern of medical services has changed. People rarely go to ‘family physicians’ anymore. I would like to suggest to the health minister to bring together GVK’s 108 ambulance initiative with the government’s Basti Dawakhana to bring back the culture of family physicians.”

Narasimhan further suggested that the simulation centre’s knowledge be shared with doctors in government hospitals as well through virtual training programmes.