Home States Telangana

Telangana supplying surplus power to Karnataka, Punjab

With heavy rains lashing the State for the last few days, the demand for power has been reduced in the State.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the state for the last few days, the demand for power has been reduced in the State. “We are presently producing 240 MW hydel power at Jurala. The demand for power in the State has reduced after the recent rains. We are providing 200 MW power to Karnataka and 500 MW power to Punjab,” TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said here on Saturday.

Recalling that the TS had supplied power and received power from Karnataka in the past, Prabhakar Rao said: “The TS Genco will continue to adopt give and take a policy with other States.” “This year, we are supplying power to Karnataka. If TS requires power in future, Karnataka will supply the same. An agreement has been reached between the two States for the same,” he said. “We will maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states, as far as the power supply is concerned. TS Genco has been supplying 200 MW daily for the last four days to Karnataka. As the power production in the State is more than the demand, Telangana is supplying 500 MW power to Punjab. The system of giving and taking power is called Power Banking System,” Prabhakar Rao said adding that in the past TS  supplied power to Rajasthan. In turn, Rajasthan supplied electricity to TS during summer.

He, however, said that Chhattisgarh had failed to supply 1,000 MW power to the State as per the agreement. For the last few months, Chhattisgarh was providing only 500 MW power. Today, no power was flowing from Chhattisgarh, Rao said.  “Chhattisgarh Discoms sought more time to resume power supply. We accepted their request,” CMD said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana weather Telangana rains Telangana power demand Telangna electricity
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp