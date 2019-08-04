Telangana supplying surplus power to Karnataka, Punjab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the state for the last few days, the demand for power has been reduced in the State. “We are presently producing 240 MW hydel power at Jurala. The demand for power in the State has reduced after the recent rains. We are providing 200 MW power to Karnataka and 500 MW power to Punjab,” TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said here on Saturday.

Recalling that the TS had supplied power and received power from Karnataka in the past, Prabhakar Rao said: “The TS Genco will continue to adopt give and take a policy with other States.” “This year, we are supplying power to Karnataka. If TS requires power in future, Karnataka will supply the same. An agreement has been reached between the two States for the same,” he said. “We will maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states, as far as the power supply is concerned. TS Genco has been supplying 200 MW daily for the last four days to Karnataka. As the power production in the State is more than the demand, Telangana is supplying 500 MW power to Punjab. The system of giving and taking power is called Power Banking System,” Prabhakar Rao said adding that in the past TS supplied power to Rajasthan. In turn, Rajasthan supplied electricity to TS during summer.

He, however, said that Chhattisgarh had failed to supply 1,000 MW power to the State as per the agreement. For the last few months, Chhattisgarh was providing only 500 MW power. Today, no power was flowing from Chhattisgarh, Rao said. “Chhattisgarh Discoms sought more time to resume power supply. We accepted their request,” CMD said.