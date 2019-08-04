Home States Telangana

Up to 90% of imported weapon systems indigenised, says Bharat Dynamics Limited chief

During the celebrations, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh handed over the MRSAM to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Published: 04th August 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh unveils the statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in front of the Bharat Dynamics Limited office in Kanchanbagh, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the missile manufacturer (Photo| EPS,S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “A major portion of the weapon systems we procured from other countries have been indigenised as part of Make in India,” Commodore (retd) Siddhartha Mishra, Chief Managing Director of the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), said on Saturday. He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the missile maker in Kanchanbagh.

According to Mishra, 75 to 90 per cent of the weapon systems procured from France, Russia and Italy has been indigenised. “We have signed many MoU’s with private partners in the defence sector in this regard,” he said. Explaining further, he stated that the production of sophisticated weapons such as SS1b1 and Medium Range Surface-to-Missile (MRSAM) in the country has helped India in saving foreign currency to a large extent.

During the celebrations, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh handed over the MRSAM to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria received it on behalf of the Air Force.“Taking forward ‘Make in India’ scheme, the BDL has made changes in the procedure for producing defence equipment with the help of private industries. With this, even the private industries can help us indigenise weapons by producing prototypes of essential defence equipment,” Mishra added. The BDL chief also informed that they are currently working on the Amogh missile in their own R&D facility. Meanwhile, the defence minister unveiled a statue of late President APJ Abdul Kalam during the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian defence weapon Make in India Siddhartha Mishra Chief Managing Director of the Bharat Dynamics Limited Kanchanbagh MRSAM
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp