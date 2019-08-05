Read Municipal Act and then contest polls: Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday said that the aspiring candidates should first read the Municipal Act and then contest the polls. While inaugurating the chief engineer’s office at Lower Penganga Project, he said that the gram panchayat sarpanches should ensure that 85 per cent of saplings planted under Haritha Haram survive and grow into trees. “Earlier, 50 per cent of saplings planted under Haritha Haram survived. Now, it will be the duty of sarpanches to ensure that 85 per cent of the plants survive.”

Later, Reddy visited the Pochera Waterfalls in Boath. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is taking steps to develop the tourists spots in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Collector D Divya, MLAs Jogu Ramanna and Rathod Bapu Rao and Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan were present.