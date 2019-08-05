SCR cancels trains as Maha inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After services were suspended on various lines of Central Railways due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, several trains to and from South Central Railways division were cancelled and diverted. Thousands were affected as multiple trains to and from Telangana were rerouted, rescheduled or diverted.

According to SCR, apart from water logging, a boulder fell also in the Mumbai division of Central Railway, causing cancellations. Of the major trains, two Hyderabad to Mumbai CST Express were cancelled along with Mumbai CST to Secundrabad Devagiri Express, and Mumbai - CST to Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express, all dated August 4.

Another Mumbai CST to Hyderabad hussain Sagar Express was diverted through Parli.