‘Abrogation of Article 370 will benefit J&K people’: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While welcoming the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, the State unit of BJP stated that the biggest beneficiary of the abrogation will be the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it would open the door of development and prosperity.

The saffron party’s chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao stated that the move would help people of Kashmir in improving their living standards, employment opportunities, marital freedom and fundamental rights. “Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will see unprecedented economic growth and prosperity, which was stalled for over 72 years,” he said.

“We consider this day as ‘The Day of Complete Integration of Jammu and Kashmir’ with India. We admire the political will, courage and decisiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have taken this historic initiative, which will transform the geographical and administrative connect with Jammu and Kashmir forever,” he claimed.

Krishna Saagar Rao said abrogation of Article 370 was is a fitting tribute to party ideologist Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who sacrificed his life protesting against the special status and autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.