Home States Telangana

Errum Manzil: State to submit records to Telangana High Court

The bench also directed the government to inform as to when it has taken possession of the building and to place all relevant mThe bench also directed the government to inform as to when it has taken

Published: 06th August 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

eRRUM mANZIL

Errum Manzil (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to explain the aspects that led to the Cabinet taking a decision to demolish Errum Manzil and to construct a new State Assembly building in its place.

The bench also directed the government to inform as to when it has taken possession of the building and to place all relevant material before it for examination. The bench was dealing with batch PILs filed challenging the government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil, a heritage structure in the city.

Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, contended that the State government has no power to repeal Regulation 13 from the HMDA Act, vide GO 183 dated December 17, 2015, since its inception.

No rule or Regulation can be brought out with retrospective affect unless the Parent Statute (HUDA Zoning Regulation Act 1981) specifically provides for it, he noted and cited various Supreme Court judgments to strengthen his argument. After hearing submissions of the senior counsel, the bench posted the matter to Tuesday to hear the government’s version on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government Errum Manzil HMDA Act
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp