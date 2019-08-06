Telangana State Election Commission requests High Court for permission to hold municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday told the High Court that it is ready to conduct elections to 69 municipalities and urged the court to grant permission for the same.

Senior counsel G Vidya Sagar, appearing for the SEC, made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, dealing with a PIL filed by K Anjukumar Reddy, an advocate from Nirmal district, seeking directions to the State government to repeat the entire pre-election exercise in a manner prescribed in the Telangana Municipalities Act.

The bench earlier tagged the present PIL with an appeal filed by Mohd Jabir Ahmed, former vice-chairman of Bhainsa municipal council, against the order of a single judge who stayed the election to Bhainsa municipality until due process was followed with respect to the delimitation exercise. The petitioners alleged that authorities were acting contrary to rules prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act.