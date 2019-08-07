AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi abrogation of Article 370 Nazi tactic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the BJP-led NDA government for the abrogation of Article 370, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi equated the decision to a “Nazi tactic” and termed it as the “third historic mistake” post-independence.

Owaisi opined the first historic mistake was of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1953, when he arrested National Conference supremo and former CM of J&K, Sheikh Abdullah. The second mistake was the alleged rigging of Assembly elections in 1987.

“The BJP has picked up this tactic from the Nazi manual. The Nazis used to call this the ‘tactic of legality’ -- to subvert constitutional principles and values,” the Hyderabad MP said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He questioned how Kashmiris would celebrate Bakrid on Monday. He asked, “What will happen on Eid? Eid is on Monday. Are you assuming that Kashmiris, instead of sacrificing lambs, should sacrifice themselves? If you want that I am sure they will do that; they’ve been doing that.”