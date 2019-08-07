Home States Telangana

‘Many Congress men want to join BJP’, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

 BJP State unit president K Laxman said the party’s ongoing membership drive in Telangana is getting a great response.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP State unit president K Laxman said the party’s ongoing membership drive in Telangana is getting a great response. At a membership campaign drive in Nalgonda on Tuesday, Laxman claimed many former Congress MLAs and MLCs were in touch with BJP.  He added that leaders from any party were welcome to join the saffron party.

“Previously, we had 18 lakh members. We are trying to double this figure. We hope the party comes to power in Telangana after the next Assembly elections,” he said. Laxman also commented on the Munudoge MLA from Congress, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was supposed to join BJP a few weeks ago. “Induction has been delayed due to some technical issues,” he said. 

For chairman post

The BJP has high hopes for Nalgonda, where it has had some success in the past. From 1995 to 2000, the municipal chairman was a BJP man and a majority of the councillors too were from BJP. After the introduction of indirect elections, the chairman post went to a Congress member. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Laxman Telangana BJP Congress MLAs membership campaign drive Munudoge MLA from Congress Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp