‘Many Congress men want to join BJP’, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BJP State unit president K Laxman said the party’s ongoing membership drive in Telangana is getting a great response. At a membership campaign drive in Nalgonda on Tuesday, Laxman claimed many former Congress MLAs and MLCs were in touch with BJP. He added that leaders from any party were welcome to join the saffron party.

“Previously, we had 18 lakh members. We are trying to double this figure. We hope the party comes to power in Telangana after the next Assembly elections,” he said. Laxman also commented on the Munudoge MLA from Congress, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was supposed to join BJP a few weeks ago. “Induction has been delayed due to some technical issues,” he said.

For chairman post

The BJP has high hopes for Nalgonda, where it has had some success in the past. From 1995 to 2000, the municipal chairman was a BJP man and a majority of the councillors too were from BJP. After the introduction of indirect elections, the chairman post went to a Congress member.