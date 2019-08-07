Nagarjuna Sagar Project likely to get good inflows this week 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is all set to get good inflows soon, as Srisailam reservoir is expected to be filled up in the next two to three days.

“As on Tuesday, water is being let out at the rate of 70,000 cusecs to NSP through both AP and Telangana powerhouses on Srisailam project. If the inflows into Srisailam continue as per the present trend, the project is expected to fill up in two to three days time. We are expecting good inflows into NSP too,” Nagarjuna Sagar Project chief engineer Varkala Narasimha told Express on Tuesday.

Narasimha said that the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting was scheduled on August 9 and they would get clarity on the inflows in Nagarjuna Sagar. “We are hopeful that if the same trend continues for some more days, NSP too will get good inflows. We are able to release water to crops also,” Narasimha said. Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory stated that the inflows into Srisailam are rising.