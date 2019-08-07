NRIs have more time to enrol in TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao announced on Tuesday that the party’s membership drive for non-resident Indians (NRIs) would be extended until August 10. TRS NRI cell coordinator Mahesh Bigala met Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Mahesh said the membership drive was getting a great response from nearly 40 countries. Rama Rao congratulated him on learning about this. However, Mahesh told Rama Rao that some NRIs were facing trouble applying for membership online. He requested that the drive be extended so that more NRIs could join, to which Rama Rao agreed.