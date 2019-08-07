Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan marks maiden Metro ride a year after inauguration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an impromptu programme, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday took a metro ride with his wife and granddaughter, for the first time since he inaugurated the Metro Rail operations between Ameerpet Junction and LB Nagar almost a year back.

The governor along with his family members travelled from Ameerpet to Nagole like a common citizen, followed by a visit to the Uppal Metro Depot. HMRL Managing Director (MD) NVS Reddy, accompanied him during the entire journey.

“Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is the crown jewel of the twin cities and the citizens should make use of this modern public transport facility regularly,” said the governor during the ride. L&THMRL MD KVB Reddy and other senior officials received the governor at Nagole Metro Station and showed him the Metro Depot premises.

The officials present during his visit displayed the State of the art features of the project, particularly the functioning of Operation Command Control (OCC) Room. The governor also planted fruit-bearing seedlings in the premises of L&T Metro Rail Depot.