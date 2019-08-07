Telangana High Court says no reasons shown to repeal Regulation 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not satisfied with the State’s explanation regarding repeal of Regulation 13 from HUDA zoning regulations, vide GO 183, a division bench of TS High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Tuesday pointed out that no reasons were shown in the government order for the repeal and there were contradictory statements between the government and the HMDA on the issue.

The govt says that the decision to repeal Regulation 13 was taken based on HMDA commissioner’s recommendation and the latter says differently, the bench noted. It was dealing with the batch PILs filed challenging the government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building to construct a new legislative complex. The bench posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.