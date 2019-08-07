Three killed in accidents due to GHMC ‘negligence’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barricades missing, Biker falls into canal and dies

Alleged negligence of GHMC officials and a contractor in erecting warning signs at an under-construction culvert over a nala (canal)led to the death of a 34-year-old man at Chandanagar here late on Monday.

V Srikanth Reddy, who was riding a bike, fell into the nala along with his vehicle. A case of death being caused due to negligence was registered against the civic agency, its officials and the contractor.

Srikanth, hailing from Mahboobnagar district, lived in Kukatpally and worked for a pharma company in Sangareddy district. He came to Chandanagar for some personal work, and the accident happened as he was returning. He reached a diversion a few metres before the culvert, and as there were no signboards informing motorists about the diversion near PJR enclave, he fell into the nala. A passerby witnessed the accident and called an ambulance. Srikanth succumbed to injuries in hospital.

GHMC was working on widening the nala and building a culvert for about nine months, and the work was halted due to the rains. About 50 divider blocks were erected to block off the culvert. In addition, boulders and excavated soil were dumped at the entrance to prevent the movement of vehicles. However, the divider blocks had been moved away, a GHMC official said. “We have to check who did this,” the official added.

Two dead as vehicle unloading garbage falls off the platform

In a freak accident, two GHMC workers were killed when the compactor garbage vehicle they were in fell from a platform, from which they were to transfer the garbage to another vehicle, at Afzalgunj on Tuesday. The driver and cleaner were stuck in the cabin until the police prised it open and shifted them to the Osmania General Hospital. They died while undergoing treatment.

Compactor vehicles and mini trucks dump garbage into a lorry at the platform. When the victims attempted the same by lifting the hydraulic component of the vehicle, it fell through the hollow space in which garbage was to fall, and got stuck.“It seems the driver lifted the hydraulic component too much and lost control of the vehicle,” said sub-inspector of Afzalgunj police station K Sattaiah.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Workers Union (GHMWU) alleged the mishap happened due to poor maintenance by GHMC. “Poor and negligent maintenance of garbage yards claim workers’ lives, sometimes resulting in severe injuries.” GHMWU president U Gopaal said. He demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased. The victims were identified as Md Arifuddin, 56, and Md Hajikhan, 35.