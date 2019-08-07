Home States Telangana

Three killed in accidents due to GHMC ‘negligence’

Alleged negligence of GHMC officials and a contractor in erecting warning signs at an under-construction culvert over a nala (canal)led to the death of a 34-year-old man at Chandanagar here late on Mo

Published: 07th August 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barricades missing, Biker falls into canal and dies

Alleged negligence of GHMC officials and a contractor in erecting warning signs at an under-construction culvert over a nala (canal)led to the death of a 34-year-old man at Chandanagar here late on Monday.

V Srikanth Reddy, who was riding a bike, fell into the nala along with his vehicle. A case of death being caused due to negligence was registered against the civic agency, its officials and the contractor.

Srikanth, hailing from Mahboobnagar district, lived in Kukatpally and worked for a pharma company in Sangareddy district. He came to Chandanagar for some personal work, and the accident happened as he was returning. He reached a diversion a few metres before the culvert, and as there were no signboards informing motorists about the diversion near PJR enclave, he fell into the nala. A passerby witnessed the accident and called an ambulance. Srikanth succumbed to injuries in hospital.

GHMC was working on widening the nala and building a culvert for about nine months, and the work was halted due to the rains. About 50 divider blocks were erected to block off the culvert. In addition, boulders and excavated soil were dumped at the entrance to prevent the movement of vehicles. However, the divider blocks had been moved away, a GHMC official said. “We have to check who did this,” the official added.

Two dead as vehicle unloading garbage falls off the platform

In a freak accident, two GHMC workers were killed when the compactor garbage vehicle they were in fell from a platform, from which they were to transfer the garbage to another vehicle, at Afzalgunj on Tuesday. The driver and cleaner were stuck in the cabin until the police prised it open and shifted them to the Osmania General Hospital. They died while undergoing treatment.

Compactor vehicles and mini trucks dump garbage into a lorry at the platform. When the victims attempted the same by lifting the hydraulic component of the vehicle, it fell through the hollow space in which garbage was to fall, and got stuck.“It seems the driver lifted the hydraulic component too much and lost control of the vehicle,” said sub-inspector of Afzalgunj police station K Sattaiah.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Workers Union (GHMWU) alleged the mishap happened due to poor maintenance by GHMC. “Poor and negligent maintenance of garbage yards claim workers’ lives, sometimes resulting in severe injuries.” GHMWU president U Gopaal said. He demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased. The victims were identified as Md Arifuddin, 56, and Md Hajikhan, 35.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad accident
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp