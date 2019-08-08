Depression in Bay of Bengal, more rains likely in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to depression in the Bay of Bengal, moderate rainfall is expected at most places over north Telangana and north Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad also issued a warning of heavy rainfall at a few places.

While most of Telangana is set to receive heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 115 mm), IMD, said that there is likely to be very heavy rainfall in 25 per cent of the State on Thursday. As for Friday, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated pockets in the State.

Meanwhile, Madnur Mandal in Kamareddy district recorded highest rainfall of 145.5mm, followed by Govindaraopet mandal in Mulugu district, where it received 91.8 mm rainfall. Hyderabad received light rainfall, with Bandlaguda seeing 13.8 mm of precipitation.