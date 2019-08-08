Home States Telangana

In unique protest, Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents fix potholes themselves

In a unique protest, around ten residents came onto the streets holding placards, which read ‘Residents are repairing the roads’, and started filling the potholes on Wednesday. 

Published: 08th August 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

SCB residents fill up potholes in Lal Bazar on Wednesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleging that the authorities of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are not bothered to fill potholes that have been growing in size and number in the Lal Bazar and nearby areas of Cantonment, the residents took upon themselves the task of repairing the road.

In a unique protest, around ten residents came onto the streets holding placards, which read ‘Residents are repairing the roads’, and started filling the potholes on Wednesday. Soon they were joined by others, including the residents, traffic police and local police officials, to fill the potholes with concrete mixer.

Alleging that no repair works were taken up by the authoritative in the last three years, the protesting residents said they have taken up the task of fixing potholes themselves after witnessing some commuters get injured while travelling on the stretch. “We have made several complaints in the past. But all of them fell on deaf ears,” said M Krishank, a local resident. 

SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna, however, denied the allegations. “We did take up the repair works in the area. Right before the monsoon, all the roads in the area were repaired despite the board facing funds crunch, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board secunderabad roads secunderabad road potholes SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • P VYASAMOORTHY
    kindly come and see gruhalakshmi colony. After road cutting for new pipeline connections there is a ditch in the roads after every alternate house. Not even pre-election cosmetic touch up has been done. But we have been after the authorities regularly.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp