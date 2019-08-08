In unique protest, Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents fix potholes themselves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the authorities of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are not bothered to fill potholes that have been growing in size and number in the Lal Bazar and nearby areas of Cantonment, the residents took upon themselves the task of repairing the road.

In a unique protest, around ten residents came onto the streets holding placards, which read ‘Residents are repairing the roads’, and started filling the potholes on Wednesday. Soon they were joined by others, including the residents, traffic police and local police officials, to fill the potholes with concrete mixer.

Alleging that no repair works were taken up by the authoritative in the last three years, the protesting residents said they have taken up the task of fixing potholes themselves after witnessing some commuters get injured while travelling on the stretch. “We have made several complaints in the past. But all of them fell on deaf ears,” said M Krishank, a local resident.

SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna, however, denied the allegations. “We did take up the repair works in the area. Right before the monsoon, all the roads in the area were repaired despite the board facing funds crunch, he said.