Lower academic grades take away life of NIT Warangal's student

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An eerie gloom descended over the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) campus on Wednesday after news of a third-year engineering student committing suicide in his hostel room, spread among the students and staff. The deceased was identified as Kaushik Pandey, a Computer Science student, was found hanging in his room at the 1K hostel on Wednesday morning.

According to NIT officials, Kaushik was a native of Malda, West Bengal, and recently returned to campus from his home, accompanied by his father. His father, Biplab Pandey, was put up in a lodge at Hanamkonda for the last two days.

In the absence of a suicide note, NIT-W officials were not sure of the precise reason for the suicide, but they said Kaushik’s poor academic performance in the last two years could be a reason. “Kaushik was at the top of his class in the first year but his performance severely deteriorated in the last two years,” officials at NIT-W told Express, “We think his father came with him to inquire into his poor performance, upsetting him even more.”

On Wednesday morning, Kaushik’s father could not reach his son even after repeated calls to his number. When they reached Kaushik’s hostel room, it was locked from inside. But when peeked in through the window, Kaushik was found hanging.